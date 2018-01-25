Fear and loathing on Doran Drive
Comments
Mudstump
Valerie Miller said the homeowners make her equally uneasy. She would love to move away, she said — if she and her husband could afford it.
“Maybe we will live on our own property someday,” she said. “That’s what we’re striving for, but we’re never going to get there paying $1,800 per month for rent.”
Sorry...but, you can't make five-children and then complain you don't make enough money to pay rent or buy a house....all the while asking people who have set down stakes and made investments in a neighborhood to lose property value and security.
If the Millers have so many relatives in the area why not park their RV in front of their property? It sounds like they have a sense of entitlement that they haven't earned by being responsible in making good life choices.
myopinion
$1800 a month rent is unattainable for a caregiver, I will give her that. Its a shame how little caregivers make, for the work they do, caring for our loved ones, when we aren't there.
Mudstump
myopinion - A bigger house is required when you choose to have five children. Why should others who have made more responsible choices have to pay the price?
myopinion
Mudstump, I agree, but $1800 is the going rate for even a 3 bedroom house! Which is suitable for a family that has even just 2 kids, adding three more you just need to bunk up. Caregiving is a very respectable job, one that I know I personally couldn't do, and extremely underpaid.
Joel2828
From the sound of this article, this whole situation is starting to get pretty tense and could boil over at some point. It's time for the Mayor and the city council to stop hemming and hawing around. It's time for them to step up and show some decisive leadership.
leo
The City or any of the people involved could request mediation services from Your Community Mediators. Might help the situation or create agreements and solutions.
Lulu
Wow! Consider the swell education these numerous children are receiving from gun-wielding, Scripture-spouting Jacob. From the concrete to Cornell.
"Good fences make good neighbors," according to Robert Frost.
Denise
What a nightmare.
Some gun toting, unemployed dude that lets his pitbull run amok with no repercussions.
Feel horrible for those homeowners.
And they have seven people living in an RV?
Poor kids.
This situation will possibly reach a point of unintended consequences while McMinnville PD and their parking enforcement officers sit there and say it’s too complicated to figure out what to do.
Meanwhile, these homeowners are watching their neighborhood turn into a low end RV park.
Sad.