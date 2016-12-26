FBI: Umpqua college mass shooting investigation continues

ROSEBURG — The FBI says its work on an analysis of the events and issues that may have led to the 2015 mass shooting at Umpqua Community College is holding up the release of an overall police investigation report.

The News-Review reports the work is on-going and there is no timeline for its completion. Once the report is completed, it will be sent to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to be incorporated into other related documents.

FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele says the analysis is a law enforcement sensitive analysis intended to help understand behavioral patterns, warning signs and other factors.

Despite previous plans to release the report in 2016, the sheriff's office says it now anticipates it will be able to release the investigation sometime in early 2017.

Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com