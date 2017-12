By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • December 15, 2017 Tweet

FAST TIMES AT MAC HIGH: Kalina Buhler speeds to personal best time, focuses on state bid;Girls fall to Titans, 95-75; boys splash to 119-50 win

Only online subscribers may access this article.



One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.



Already a subscriber, please log in.