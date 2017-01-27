Farmer Cruikshank inducted into hall of fame

Yamhill County farmer Dave Cruickshank has been inducted into the Oregon Farm Bureau Hall of Fame.

His received the Farm Bureau's highest honor at the organization's 84th annual meeting, held this week in Salem. He is the 31st member to be inducted into the hall of fame, which started in 1996.

To be eligible for the honor, candidates must be nominated by their county farm bureau and must have at least 35 years of active involvement in the organization.

Cruickshank is "an active leader in conservation practices, land use policy, farmland protection and the preservation of Oregon's rich rural history and culture," said OFB President Barry Bushue.

Cruickshank, who grows seed crops, grain and hay just east of McMinnville, is a longtime member of Yamhill County Farm Bureau. He has served as president for 10 of his 40 years with the organization. He has been a county board member for more than 25 years, a voting delegate and member of the state advisory committee.

He has been a local Soil & Water Conservation District board member since 1998 and now is vice-chairman of the group. He has hosted the district's woodland tour for school children for many years.

Cruickshank spent 10 years as a 4-H leader, and many years as a Small Woodlands Association member and tour host. He served on the Farmers Creamery Co-Op board of directors.

He played a major role in the establishment of the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center and in its successful operation, including two major community Farm Fest events around planting and harvesting each year. Many of they antique farm vehicles on display at the heritage center were acquired by him.

In 2011, Cruickshank received the OFB Top Hand Award. He was named a SWCD Cooperator of the Year in 1996.