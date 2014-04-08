Farm Fest features horses, history

News-Register file photo

The annual Farm Fest at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center includes a plowing competition put on by the Oregon Draft Horse Breeders Association.

Draft horses will pull plows, vintage tractors will roll and old time music will play at the annual Farm Fest and Plowing Competition, which will be held at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.

Farm Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the center, located at Highway 18 and Durham Lane, just southwest of McMinnville. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

The event includes the Oregon Draft Horse Breeders Association’s 47th annual plowing competition. About two dozen draft horse and mule teams will participate, making this the largest competition of its kind in the state.

Local competitors will include Neal McCool of Amity and his granddaughter; Wayne Beckwith of Dayton and his son, Bozeb; and Duane Van Dyke of Yamhill and his daughter-in-law, niece and cousin.

New at Farm Fest this year is an agriculture-themed art show. Photographs and paintings by professional, amateur and student artists will be on display and available for sale. The People’s Choice award and other honors will be presented at 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers using old-fashioned equipment will plant an oat crop during the day. There will be demonstrations of horse shoeing, blacksmithing and operating an old-time sawmill.

For children, Farm Fest will feature games and activities from the 19th century. Kids can also visit with friendly animals.

Historical displays will show visitors various aspects of Yamhill Valley history, from home life to education to industries. Food will be available for purchase.

The schedule for entertainment includes old-time music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Howie Harkema playing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Chris and Larry Cummings of Third Street Band from 1:30 to 3:30.

For a registration form, go to www.yamhillcountyhistory.org. For more information on the “Agriculture in Art” show or Farm Fest, call Pam Watts at 503-434-0490 or e-mail pwatts@onlinemac.com.