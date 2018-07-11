Falls Event Center parent files for bankruptcy

News-Register file photo

The Falls Event Center, LLC, a Utah company that aquired the Wings and Waves Waterpark and some of the land and buildings occupied by the Evergreen Aviation and Space Musuem, has filed for bankruptcy.

The McMinnville-based facilities are managed by a separate limited liability company, The Falls at McMinnville, LLC. The Utah-based parent company filed for Chapter 11 restructuring on Wednesday, July 11, which should allow it to continue conducting business.

The role of CEO for the company has now been assumed by Brooks Pickering, who has replaced founder Steve Down in the role.

According to a press release from the company, Pickering “is a seasoned strategic growth executive specializing in corporate turnarounds, restructuring and expansion.”

He pledged to keep the company operating as the court case proceeds.

“I understand why hearing the word ‘bankruptcy’ in relation to the location a bride has chosen to host her wedding, or where a couple is celebrating a milestone anniversary would cause some distress,” Pickering said. “The action we’ve taken today will allow us to continue operating our facilities while we address our financial structure. This is a course correction that will allow us to honor commitments to our customers who are celebrating some of the biggest moments in their lives. That’s very important to me.”

The Evergreen museum is an is an independent nonprofit organizations that leases space from the no cost, and currently receives $70,000 monthly contributions from The Falls as per agreements reached when the Utah company acquired Evergreen properties out of bankruptcy.

See Friday's News-Register for more details.