Evergreen to host Linfield football watch party Saturday

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is hosting and sponsoring a free watch party for Linfield football's Saturday game at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The event, located at 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way in McMinnville is set to begin at 10 a.m. Concessions are available for purchase.

Linfield's website is also available for streaming the game at http://golinfieldwildcats.com/index.aspx?path=football