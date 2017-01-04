January 4, 2017 Tweet

Eugene to launch cafes for free household good repairs

EUGENE — The city of Eugene is considering offering free cafes where residents can get their household goods fixed.

The Register-Guard reports that Eugene city government has received grants totaling $70,000 to launch so-called "repair cafes" on a pilot basis.

The cafes would be staffed by experts and volunteers to help people fix their items, saving the item and teaching the residents a new skill. City officials say the cages would reduce trash by extending the life of broken items.

City officials are still figuring out details such as dates and locations for these events.

The cities of Corvallis, Portland and Minneapolis have similar organized repair cafes.

