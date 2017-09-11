Ethics of tech in sports topic of lecture

Pennsylvania State University professor Javier López Frías will present “Ethical Challenges Raised by the Technologization of Professional Sports” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Linfield College. The free program will be held in T.J. Day Hall.

López Frías will focus on two concepts that are critical to such a debate, “normalcy” and “intrinsic value.”

López Frías is an assistant professor in the department of kinesiology and a research associate at the Rock Ethics Institute and the bioethics program at Penn State. He holds a doctoral degree in philosophy from the University of Valencia, where he also completed a master's program in ethics and democracy.

He researches sports ethics and human enhancement but is also interested in political philosophy, normative ethics and applied ethics. Frías has published numerous papers in international journals, as well as book chapters, book reviews and books.

For more information, contact 503-883-2398.