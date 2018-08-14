Enhanced traffic patrols planned for "cruising" weekend

* Distracted driving-related deaths (3,450 fatalities) decreased by 2.2 percent.

* Drunk driving deaths (10,497 fatalities) increased by 1.7 percent.

* Speeding-related deaths (10,111 fatalities) increased by 4.0 percent.

* Failure to use seat belt deaths (10,428 fatalities) increased by 4.6 percent.

* Motorcyclist deaths (5,286 fatalities – the largest number since 2008) increased by 5.1 percent.

* Pedestrian deaths (5,987 fatalities – the largest number since 1990) increased by 9.0 percent