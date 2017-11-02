Elude leads to crash on Westside Road; route closed

A vehicle that eluded police through McMinnville crashed on Westside Road just north of McMinnville about 11:10 a.m.

Medics are on the way to the scene. Other vehicles should avoid the area and take a different route between McMinnville and Carlton.

Police chased the vehicle at high speeds from the Lafayette Avenue area onto McDaniel Lane and 27th Street in McMinnville, then onto Westside Road.

The vehicle rolled over near Poverty Bend Road. The injured driver is being taken to the hospital.