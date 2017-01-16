Eclipse a boon for local business
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
listen*up
Really? who gives a crap!
CubFan
Actually, I find it fascinating. This is a rare event, we have a front row seat, and people will be coming to our area to watch. The influx of tourists will be good for local merchants.