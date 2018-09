Eastbound Highway 18 close due to head-on crash near Evergreen museums

Medics and police are rushing to a head-on collision that has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in front of the Evergreen museums.

The two-vehicle wreck, reported about 1:05 p.m., has killed one person and injured others.

The highway will be closed for sometime during rescue efforts and an investigation. Traffic is detoured.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're in the area. Choose a different route if possible.