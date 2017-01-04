January 4, 2017 Tweet

Early-morning fire burns 3 structures; body found

By ANDREW SELSKY

Of the Associated Press

SALEM — Firefighters responding to a report of a fire near the Oregon town of Hubbard found three separate structures burning and a body in what was described as an apparent crime scene.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press there were separate sources of ignition for the fires that were reported hours before dawn Tuesday. He said the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The firefighters were called around 3 a.m. and had to deal with a live power line and a lack of water at the site. At 3:30 a.m., they found one dead person inside the burning residence. Seven fire agencies fought the fires.

Baldridge, speaking over the phone from the scene at mid-morning Tuesday, that the fires were mostly out but the heat was still keeping investigators away. He did not rule out the possibility that more bodies could be found.

Authorities are trying to identify the body and learn who lived in and frequented the property, located amid hop farms in the Willamette Valley.

Hubbard is located off Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem. A shop and detached garage also caught fire.