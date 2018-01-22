Dog shooter receives 48-hour jail stay
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
yamhillbilly2
Thank you Judge Wiles! Thank you for giving Nicole more than a slap on the wrist and a stern scolding. Nicole is a good person, I am sure, who made a very bad decision back in November 2016. She should now be figuring that out herself. Too bad no one intervened when a better decision could have been made. A quick search this morning shows this story has great coverage, including national publications. Nicole’s poor decision to ‘execute’ those two dogs will be haunting her for years.