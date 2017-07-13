Derby Days continues through Saturday

News-Register file photo##Grayson Luttrell and “Ironman” compete in the frog jumping contest during last year’s Yamhill Derby Days.

Saturday’s activities open with the 10th annual pancake breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in the fire hall, sponsored by the Carlton-Yamhill Lions. A road run follows at 8 a.m., with the parade at 10 o’clock.

Activities move to Beulah Park after the parade, with bingo and booths open all day.

A flag-raising ceremony is scheduled for noon. Soap box races will start at 12:30 p.m. for children 8 to 11.

A live auction will open at 2 p.m., with proceeds going to the Yamhill Community Club’s efforts to improve the park.

The frog jumping contest will start at 3:30 p.m., and the tricycle races at 4:30.

Karaoke will resume at 7 p.m.

Community members will get together in Beulah Park at 9 a.m. to clean things up.