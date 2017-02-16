Deputy injured while helping stop van

Update, 1:07 Highway 18 now open.

Highway 18 west of McMinnville was shut down about 12:45 on Thursday as Sheriff's deputies and state troopers tried to stop a van from which a woman was calling 911 for help. According to scanner reports, the woman said she had been assaulted by a man in the van.

During the chaos, a sheriff's deputy collided with a state trooper and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

The man was taken into custody; the woman declined medical treatment.

By 1:00, crews were preparing to re-open the highway.