Deputies involved in shooting of suspect in Amity break-in

AMITY -- A man was killed early Saturday morning in an officer-involved shooting after Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an intruder inside an Amity residence.

Names of the deceased suspect and the involved deputies have not yet been released, pending notification of family members and the investigation.

According to authorities, an Amity woman called 911 about 5:24 a.m., saying that an unknown male was inside her home. The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated or high on drugs. Moments later, she told dispatchers he had exited her residence.

Deputies responded. Within seven minutes of the call, officials said, a deputy told 911 dispatchers that he was in contact with a man matching the description given by the caller. They were on Rice Lane, near Jellison Avenue, about three blocks from the residence.

A minute later, deputies reported that shots had been fired. Additional officers responded to the scene, including deputies and officers from the McMinnville Police Department.

Paramedics also responded and found the suspect dead on the scene.

Based on protocols for officer-involved shootings, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team is conducting the investigation. Members are from the Yamhill County District Attorney's office, YCSO, Oregon State Police and police departments in McMinnville, Newberg-Dundee and Amity.