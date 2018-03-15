Dentist's suit against former employees thrown out
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
girlylynx
This case was was thrown out of criminal court, then civil court! No amount of money could make up for the devastating stress and embarrassment this had on the two defendants' families, but so thankful they were able to clear their names and receive something! Great job jury!! And bless those two brave women.
F. Bank
Hopefully we will all think of this when we go to look for a new dentist..Seems as though this dentist was led by his jealous wife. So glad that the two women in this case are now free to lead their lifes. The fact that they were arrested and their mug shots were in the paper is disgusting. Karma is a wonderful thing, Nelson-Baca got her serving as did her husband.
Joel2828
I find it odd that the employer would be financially responsible for "malicious prosecution."
I always thought that it worked something like this: The employer notifies the police that he thinks his employee's are embezzling money, and then the police conduct an investigation. If the police determine their is probable cause that a crime has been committed they turn it over to the DA. If the DA also feels that a crime has been committed and that they can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, they prosecute the defendants. If that's how it works, how could the employer be the one liable for the "malicious prosecution."
tmjb
Investigate is what the police and DA are suppose to do Joel2828 but they did NOT in this case. They simply believed the fabricated spreadsheets made up by Wendy Nelson-Baca and did not do any other investigating. They did not question other employees, the accountant and other professionals that would have validated that these women were innocent. Instead they believed a jealous, vindictive, narcissist women and her spineless husband. Dr. Nelson knew the truth all along but was clearly too afraid of his wife’s evil wrath. These good, hardworking women have gone through hell these last five years and are deserving of what the jury awarded them. The jury saw what this dentist and his evil wife did to inflict malicious prosecution. The jury saw a clear, well thought out plan by these two to have these women arrested, handcuffed, house ransacked. All as their families were left to watch helplessly. Not to mention a mugshot that will always be on the internet. There is no money that will ever be sufficient to equal the pain and humiliation these women have had to endure. All of this could have been avoided if the police and DA had done their job in the first place and investigated beyond the fabricated spreadsheets of Wendy Nelson-Baca.
tagup
Causing a case to be pursued intentionally and without probable cause can be seen as malicious. Likely some facts given to law enforcement were found to be false or misleading. Clearly Ms Baca’s Side of the story didn’t pass the smell test....
And Kudos to the NR for providing some follow up on the result....to often we see only the accusation.
RKOrbison
My dentist for 35 years. A once thriving, and I do mean thriving, practice now totally in the toilet. All because James didn’t have the spine or the gonads to stand up to his vindictive wife and put a stop to this. Many patients have left over the past few years and that exodus will only continue now(not all that many remain anyway). Very sad for a good guy like James but he has only himself to blame. He literally let his wife take over. Don’t see much of a future for what was once one of the most patronized dentistries in the area.
eggen32
So grateful that the justice system got this case RIGHT! I'm thankful to the jury that sat for 13 days listening to this case. Sherry and Linda are outstanding members of this community and I'm honored to call them my friends! I'm grateful that I was able to testify on their behalf! God is GREAT and I'm thankful that they continued to fight for what was the TRUTH!