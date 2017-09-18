Deborah Lee Drew

1949 - 2017

Deborah Lee Drew passed away September 18, 2017, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Debbie was born May 25, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, to Robert and Frances Drew. When Debbie was four years old, the family moved to Reseda, California, where Debbie grew up. Debbie graduated from Reseda High School in 1967, moving to McMinnville in the early 1970s.

Debbie had a life-long love of animals, volunteering at the Evergreen-Doe Humane Society for many years and fostering cats in her home. She was never one to turn away a hungry or lost cat who appeared on her doorstep, and through the years welcomed many kitties into her life.

Debbie’s artistic eye showed itself in her gardening. An experienced and knowledgeable gardener, Debbie loved flowers, especially roses. During her early years in McMinnville, Debbie sold plant starts cultivated in her greenhouse as well as fresh and dried flower arrangements.

Trying and collecting recipes was one of Debbie’s favorite hobbies. She loved looking through her five notebooks full of recipes to find just the right dishes to serve to friends and family. We are going to miss Debbie’s delicious Christmas cookies and bags full of Nuts and Bolts.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Frances Drew; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Bruce Taylor; niece, Emily Longfellow Stock; grand-niece, Maya Stock; and grand-nephew, Cy Stock.

All who knew Debbie appreciated her free spirit, clever humor and willingness to live life on her own terms. She will be missed.

Memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue center, Homeward Bound Pets, P.O. Box 10601 S.E. Loop Road, McMinnville, OR 97128.