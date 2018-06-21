Dayton suffers sewage spill; avoid Yamhill River water near town

DAYTON -- Update, 4:15 June 21

Dayton city officials announced that the city has repaired damages to its pump station, and expects the health advisory to be lifted on Friday, June 22.

***

City and state DEQ officials are warning people to avoid contact with Yamhill River water near Dayton in the wake of a sewage spill.

Until otherwise notified, people should avoid contact with the water while fishing, irrigating, boating or otherwise using the river. There is a potential health risk, city officials said.

The city's main pump station lost power Tuesday afternoon, June 19. Pumps stopped, allowing sewage to fill electrical panels operating the system, city officials said.

As a result, raw contaminants flowed into the river at Dayton.

Crews noticed the outage about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are working on repairing the pump station.