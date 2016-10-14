Dayton phone service repaired

DAYTON - Frontier Telephone has restored landline service to the Dayton area.

More than 400 Dayton customers were without a dial tone for most of the day Friday after a fiber was accidentally cut in Lafayette. Some might not have been able to call 911, Frontier officials said.

Workers restored service about 8:30 Friday night.

The company reminded customers that landlines may be affected Saturday during a storm that will bring high winds. Those who need to call 911 should use their cell phones, if the landlines won't work. Customers also may call the non-emergency number for YCOM, 503-434-6500.