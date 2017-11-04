Susan Ragan for the News-Register## Dayton Pirates Owen Mcloud (36) and his cousin Jacob Pacheco hug after the Dayton Pirates lost to the Coquille Red Devils in the waning moments of the game 40-35. Susan Ragan for the News-Register## Dayton Pirates Owen McCloud (36) and Hunter Fullbright (25) are distraught after losing to Coquille Red Devils 40-35 on a late Coquille score.

Dayton drops first round playoff test to Coquiille/Pacific, 40-35

DAYTON -- Dayton's hopes for a deep run in the 3A OSAA football playoffs ended Friday night on the Pirates home field as they dropped a 40-35 decision to the Red Devils.

In a back-and forth contest, the Pirates led 35-34, before Coquille scored a late touchdown for the win.