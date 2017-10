Dayton Council to meet Oct. 2

DAYTON -- City council members will consider an ordinance regulating food trucks when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the city hall annex, 408 Ferry St.

They also will discuss an affordable housing pilot program and use of transient lodging tax revenue.

For more information, call Dayton City Hall, at 503-864-2221.