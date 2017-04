Dayton council to meet Monday

DAYTON -- The City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, for a special session and work session. The public meeting will be held in the City Hall Annex on Ferry Street.

During the business part of the meeting, the council will consider approving the purchase of a city truck and discuss community center rentals. The council also will hear a report from the city manager.

For more information, call city hall, at 503-864-2221.