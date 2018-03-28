March 28, 2018 Tweet

Dayton assault suspect taken into custody, charged

Thomas Alexander De La Garza

DAYTON - A suspect wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning assault in Dayton was taken into custody early that afternoon.

He was identified as Thomas Alexander De La Garza, 30, of Beaverton, by Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray.

"He contacted us by telephone and agreed to meet with deputies and was taken into custody at the Human Bean in Newberg," Ray said.

The business is located on Villa Road.

De La Garza has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, domestic harassment, domestic menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and violation of a restraining order. Bail was set at $212,500. He will likely be arraigned Thursday afternoon in circuit court.

The charges are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors. Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense, punishable by a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Ferry Street on a reported burglary, according to Ray.

When they arrived, they learned an assault had occurred as part of a domestic incident. An adult male victim was injured with what Ray described as an edged weapon.

He was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.