Dayton allows watering of shrubs, other plants; other uses restricted

Dayton has slightly decreased its water restrictions, allowing the watering of flowers, shrubs, trees and other plants.

Otherwise, the city remains on a Level 2 water restriction. Other outdoor watering, such as washing cars and filling kiddie pools, is prohibited. Watering lawns also is forbidden.

Both Dayton and Lafayette issued outdoor watering restrictions Aug. 1. The Lafayette rules are still in place.

For more information about Dayton water, contact Dayton City Hall, at 503-864-2221.