David Byron McDaniel

1935 - 2017

David Byron McDaniel, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away September 17, 2017, at his home after a long battle with dementia and cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yamhill Fire Department or Kindred Hospice c/ o Macy and & Funeral Directors.