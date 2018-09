Darrel Leroy Mercier

1929 - 2017

Darrel Leroy Mercier, 87, a resident of Grand Ronde, Oregon, died Friday, September 22, 2017. He was born September 23, 1929. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ronde. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 28, in the Grand Ronde Tribal Gym. Private interment will follow. Finger foods and desserts are welcome at the dinner following the service on Thursday. To leave a message or memory, please go to www.dallastribute.com.