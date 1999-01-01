Dan Shryock

Digital Media Director

Dan Shryock is the Digital Media Director. A lifelong journalist, Dan worked in a variety of reporting, editing and management roles for newspapers in Indiana, California and Oregon before joining the News-Register in 1996. In addition to developing the NewsRegister.com web site, he led the development of Oregon.com, the state's leading tourism web site.

When not working on this website and others in the newspaper and tourism industries, Dan is busy studying to become fluent in Italian.

Contact:

503-687-1244

dshryock@newsregister.com