By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 18, 2017 Tweet

Crowd gathers in support of peace, respect for all

Starla Pointer / News-Register##Participants in an impromptu peace and diversity rally wave a passing traffic Friday morning. Starla Pointer / News-Register##A participant holds a sign promoting tolerance.

Supporters of peace and respect stood alongside Adams Street near the McMinnville Public Library this morning, holding signs such as "Love Trumps Hate" and "Diversity" and "Hate Has No Home Here."

Many drivers honked and waved as they passed the impromptu rally.

"Whoo!" the crowd of mostly women cried, waving back. "Whoo!"

"It's a scary time. It's a time for people who've remained quiet to make a statement," said Cassie Sollars, who promoted the rally on her Facebook page.

By the 9:30 a.m. starting time, two dozen people had joined her on the sidewalk. Many brought signs or wore T-shirts with messages such as "Choose to be Nice."

Jan Houghton, who wore the "Nice" shirt, said choosing kindness isn't difficult -- and it's important. "We can't overcome violence with violence," she said.

Another participant, Carol Posey, said she put the lesson about niceness to work when she was a customer service manager. "The nicer to are to people, eventually it calms them down and makes them think," she said.

Posey and Houghton both said they were heartened to see their fellow residents stand up in support of kindness and diversity, especially given the current political climate. "I feel so helpless in the face of all this anger and hate talk led by the leaders in Washington, D.C.," she said.

Sollars agreed. She said she would be happy if passersby noticed the peaceful rally and thought about the messages on the signs.

"If it just raises consciousness ..." she said. "If it lets people know that bigotry and racism just can't be tolerated."