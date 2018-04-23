Crashes damage McMinnville business, residence; one arrest made

A downtown McMinnville business and local residence, in addition to multiple vehicles, were damaged in the wake of two motor vehicle crashes Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police and medical personnel responded to an incident at 331 N.E. Baker Street, where Primisys is located. The business, founded more than a decade ago by Chris Rowe, specializes in computer and network services.

McMinnville Police Capt. Rhonda Sandoval gave this account:

John Granville Reppeto, 81, of McMinnville, was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup in the private parking lot of Citizen's Bank, 455 N.E. Baker St. just north of where the crash occurred.

The vehicle exited the parking lot in reverse and drove over a landscaped strip between the private lot and the street.

Then the vehicle continued onto the street and crossed the left lane of travel and into the right lane in reverse.

It continued in a half circular pathway, crossing the left lane of travel again and impacted the front of Primisys.

The crash caused significant structural damage to the building and rendered it unsafe for occupancy.

Reppeto received on-scene evaluation and treatment from McMinnville Fire Department medics for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Due to the possibility of the building collapsing, one lane of Baker and pedestrian traffic on the west side of the street remains closed. Private contractor crews spent the night trying to mitigate the collapse hazard.

McMinnville police expressed their thanks to the McMinnville Fire Department, McMinnville Building Department, McMinnville Public Works, McMinnville Water and Light, Oregon Department of Transportation, Primisys employees and private contractors for their joint response to the incident.

Shortly before 1 p.m., medical personnel and police responded the first incident at 753 N.E. Eighth St.

Sandoval gave this account:

Richard Alexander Hernandez, 36, of McMinnville, was driving a 1986 Ford F250 pickup eastbound on Eighth.

Richard Hernandez

He lost control and the vehicle veered to the south and into the driveway of an Eighth Street residence where it struck two vehicles located in the driveway. The vehicle continued into the garage and struck a third vehicle.

Three victims were located in the immediate area of the crash and a fourth was exiting the front of the residence when the collision occurred.

One of the victims received on-scene evaluation and care from medics. Hernandez was not injured.

However, he was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of intoxciants and reckless driving, in addition to three counts of recklessly endangering another person. All the charges are felonies. The ongoing investigation may result in additional charges.

He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $31,550 bail, but no longer is in custody.

His blood alcohol content (BAC) was .22. The presumptive level of intoxication in Oregon is .08.