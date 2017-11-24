Crash kills Carlton man

Oregon State Police submitted photos##A Carlton man, driving this car, was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Monmouth on Highway 99W. The other vehicle involved in the Polk County fatal crash.

MONMOUTH - A 79-year-old Carlton man was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Monmouth on Highway 99W.

The Oregon State Police did not immediately identify him.

Troopers gave this account:

He was driving a 1999 Chrysler Sebring and pulled onto the highway in front of a 2015 Ford 150 pickup from Parker Road.

The pickup was operated by Dennis Yoder, 29, and occupied by his wife, Jennifer, 25, and their two children, 1 and 2 years old. The family is from Shedd, an unincorporated community in Linn County, and they were not injured.

The road was closed for about 3 1/2 hours. The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.