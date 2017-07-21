July 21, 2017 Tweet

Crash blocking highway south of Dundee

Update 6:30 p.m. Traffic appears to be moving normally, for a Friday evening, although Highway 240 westbound may still be slow.

Update: 5:45 p.m. Fulquartz Landing Road is now open, however both 99W and Highway 240 remain extremely slow.

Update, 4:28 p.m.: Drivers are also asked to avoid Fulquartz Landing Road, as a semi-truck has crashed into a guard rail and is blocking traffic.

A four-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Highway 99W just south of Dundee, near Fulquartz Landing Road, has blocked the highway, and Life Flight has been activated. Avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.