County, union reach tentative contract agreement that would avoid strike

Yamhill County on Wednesday reached a tentative contract agreement with AFSCME Local 1422, avoiding a scheduled Nov. 1 strike if both parties give final approval to the agreement.

"The parties agreed to a 2 percent wage adjustment effective upon execution of the collective bargaining agreement," county Administrator Laura Tschabold wrote in a Wednesday evening press release, "along with 2 percent wage adjustements in the second and third years of the contract."

Tschabold said an updated draft of the final settlement will be available soon on the county website. Ratification by a vote of AFSWCME members and by the county Board of Commissioners is required before the tentative agreement can take effect.