County union files intent to strike notice

Members of the Local 1422 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announced to Yamhill County Commissioners this morning that the county union has filed a notice of intent to strike with the state.

They urged the county to reach an agreement with its largest union, but warned that if no agreement is reached, the strike will begin Nov. 1.

The union has been in negotiations with the county for the past eight months. Mediation sessions have failed, although a final session is scheduled for Oct. 25.

