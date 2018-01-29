County to consider creating transit rules
Comments
Olga
I suport the proposed rules except the weapons prohibition. If a person has a concealed weapons permit, they should be allowed to have the weapon on the bus. Without this exception, many folks with such permits would have no way to use the bus to work or other locations.
tagup
or... maybe they don't need to carry if they need to ride the bus?
Don Dix
It makes one wonder 'who' will make the call on exactly what are 'repulsive odors'. A simple, temporary bad case of gas can clear a room, so .....
BOC
Clarification please-Weapons are not prohibited on buses. Those with CHL's and carrying unloaded firearms(per Oregon state law) are permitted per subsection 23 of the proposed ordinance.
Thanks,
Mary Starrett,
Chair, Yamhill County Board of Commissioners