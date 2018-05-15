By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • May 15, 2018 Tweet

County names next administrator

Yamhill County Commissioners on Tuesday surprised Deputy County Administrator Ken Huffer with a vote to offer him the job as the county's next administrator, following the end-of-year retirement of current Administrator Laura Tschabold.

Commissioners made the decision Monday during executive session, but they are not allowed to vote in closed-door sessions. That meeting was held to review the results of applicant interviews, and neither Huffer nor Tschabold was present.

Commissioners also left it off the already-prepared agenda, announcing it Tuesday morning as a surprise add-on issue.

After voting unanimously, they startled Huffer into laughter by asking him if he planned to accept the job.

He said he did.

“Surprisingly, it's one of the few times I'm lost for words,” Huffer said.

County commissioner Stan Primozich noted that there were 28 applicants for the job. County Commissioner Mary Starrett also noted that the county had assembled interview panels that included two former county commissioners, all of the county's department heads and community “stakeholders” to help assess the applicants.