County awards grant to Atticus Hotel
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Miata1991
Well, here we go again. Mary Starrett votes against progress. There are so many projects going on in the city and county that would draw tourism, and jobs to the city and she is against all of them that I have seen so far. So, I will say it again. Get Mary out of Yamhill County. Please do not vote for her or elect her again. Perhaps she will move back to Portland.