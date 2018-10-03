By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • October 3, 2018 Tweet

Cordie's mother appears on misdemeanor charges

Rusty Rae / News-Register##Attorney Walter Todd stands with his client, Jennifer Weathers, center, as a woman from the pretrial release office explains Weathers' release agreement following her appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jennifer Weathers appeared with her attorney, Walter Todd of Salem, in Yamhill County Circuit Court Rusty Rae/News-Register##Weathers signs her release agreement following her court appearance.

Jennifer Weathers was arraigned on one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person Wednesday afternoon in Yamhill County Circuit Court, in connection with the death of her daughter Meighan Cordie.

The charges are Class A misdemeanors.

The 50-year-old Weathers, who resides in Portland, according to court records, appeared before Judge John Collins with her attorney, Walter Todd of Salem. She was not taken into custody.

Her next court appearance is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, for a diversion hearing on the DUII charge.

Weathers said she had no comment as she was led to the jail by sheriff's Capt. Rich Geist, who oversees jail operations, for the booking process. She was fingerprinted and photographed before being released.

While out of custody, Weathers is prohibited from consuming alcohol and can have no contact with Cordie's 3 1/2-year-old daughter.

Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner told Collins that the prosecution objects to Weathers being eligible for the diversion program for first-time DUII offenders because there was a young child in the vehicle when Cordie either jumped out or accidentally fell out of the vehicle that Weathers was driving the night of Saturday, Aug. 18.

Cordie's body was found by joggers five days later north of Dayton, over an embankment on Foster Road.

"These charges have nothing to do with the tragic death of my client's daughter," Todd said in a statement. "Meighan jumped out on her own while the car was moving. My client is devastated by her daughter's death, of course, but these misdemeanor charges are unrelated."

Based on the Yamhill County Major Crimes Team investigation, Cordie's death was ruled accidental by District Attorney Brad Berry. Weathers has been unwilling to fully cooperate with investigators, Berry previously said.