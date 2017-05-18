Commissioners draw fire over jail deaths
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
RKOrbison
There is really only one recommendation the commissioners need to make to this incompetent Sheriff. Do the right thing....resign asap.
Java
Glad someone is trying to get the county to comment. Exaggerated? Wow. Just. Wow.
Mudstump
These jailhouse deaths do not sit well with county residents. Commissioners should be getting out in front of this by asking for the sheriff's resignation and a full review of the policies and procedures regarding inmates....and they should clean house and bring in new people to staff the jail...people with common sense and some degree of human compassion and decency.