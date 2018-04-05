Commissioners clash over priorities
Comments
Don Dix
It has been some time since the city government put the citizen sentiments at the forefront. As for the county, it appears some are fiscally prudent, while others wish to sell the farm.
golf pro
So Starrett and Primozich consider "a countywide goal-setting session, full compensation and benefit study for employees, long-term space needs analysis, a long-range capital improvement plan" pet projects? No strategic plan, no plan for facilities - all this adds up to no management skills. Olson is right on and needs to keep beating this drum. The county leadership (Commissioners and Administrator) avoid this because then they would be accountable to do something. Too busy making and placing election signs?????
tagup
Carry on Commissioner Olsen.....
GRM
thumps up for Rick Olson.
Mudstump
Let's remember the lack of leadership and apathy by Starrett and Primozich when we vote. This is a perfect opportunity for Yamhill County voters to send them packing and replace them with folks who want to do the people's business instead of enacting their own extreme agenda and ideology. There are better choices available to us.
Don Dix
One example -- Olson was part of the city council when they decided to use 'others money' to purchase the OMI building (which was 3 times the space needed) without consulting the citizens, especially the builders, who were told at a previous meeting that the money 'belonged' to them. And, of course, that structure is no longer on the tax rolls.
With that in mind, it appears that sometimes things are not always a true reflection of the actual circumstances or claims.
Sal Peralta
Goalsetting? Planning? My heavens, whatever for? Refusing to engage in a public process is the opposite of putting citizen sentiments first. Fiscal responsibility should be more than a buzzword.
No one should tolerate public officials who refuse to engage the public in strategic planning or who draw $70k plus in compensation who are working part time. Kellie Menke and Scott Hill do more as an unpaid volunteers than many of our current and past paid commissioners. I am glad to see Rick Olson trying to apply the same model of civic engagement that we have adopted in cities like McMinnville and Newberg to the county commission.
Sheridan Sam
Sal, you are so correct. With the commissioners dumping nearly all their responsibilities on the county administrator a few years back one would think they would have lots of time for really important things like strategic planning. To hear Starrett refer to that as a pet project shows her true colors - she doesn't care. The county administrator should be engaged in leading this type of project. My heavens, $150K and she can't arrange for a goal setting session and strategic plan? Mac has annually held these for years with great success, with the city manager making all the arrangements.
fig tree
Don Dix - Your disdain for the city can always be counted on. The OMI building was desperately needed and was an excellent choice. All the services that were crammed into city hall - it was an awful place for people to work. I think the OMI building acquisition was visionary and was likely decided upon through a thoughtful goal setting and strategic planning process. It will serve the community for decades and is a beautiful facility. Of course the builders (you, Springer, and Seeberger) are always opposed to anything the city does.
Don Dix
Well fig tree, the city 'said' they needed 3000 sq. ft. (OMI building is just under 10,000) But when the city raised the building permit fees 70%, the mayor, council, and building dept, all agreed any excess would be put into a fund that 'belonged' to the builders (to offset future cost and fee raises). I testified that any money left laying around in the 'public though' would be in jeopardy of a raid for any particular reason -- and then ...
Approx. 2 years later, the fund has $250K (permit fee excess over expenses), and the city announces, through the press, that they are purchasing the OMI building, using the fund as the share owed by the building dept.
There was no discussion or contact with those who were told, in an open council meeting, they were defacto owners of said fund. Don't you think the 'thoughtful goal setting and strategic planning process' ought to at least include opinions or ideas from those who built that fund? No one at the city would answer the direct question -- never have.
Mudstump
I wonder if passing Resolution 011415 which opposed Senate Bill 941 (voted for by Starrett and Primozich) would be considered a "pet project?"