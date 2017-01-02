By News-Register staff • 

Cold weather certain through much of the week

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Don Dix

From the article -- "There will be more snow in McMinnville this week. Or not." What we all knew all along ...they don't know! -and- "As for the snow, Bowen said it depends on how much moisture there is in the air." Really? Einstein blushed!
-and- "Highs through Thursday are expected to be in the low 30s" The high today (Tue)in Mac was 37, so there's that.

Wouldn't anyone desire a job where accuracy doesn't really matter?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS