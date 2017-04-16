Closed Oregon child care center cited more than 100 times

SALEM — An Oregon child care center received more than 100 citations over an 11-year-span before being shut down by state regulators last week.

The Statesman Journal reports that Iris Valley Learning received complaints about leaving children unattended, allowing children to be in potentially dangerous situations and not having enough staff to supervise children.

Center Director Connie Williams says any issues found by the state were always corrected immediately.

Child Care Director for the state's Early Learning Division Dawn Woods says that state officials sent technical advisors to help improve the center's conditions, but the issue continued to escalate over the years and left the state with no choice to shut the center down.

The center's closure leaves an estimated 330 children and their parents without child care.

