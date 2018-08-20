Clackamas woman missing; last seen on Grand Island

Meighan Cordie

GRAND ISLAND - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Meighan Cordie, a 27 year old female from Clackamas, who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

She attended a wedding on Grand Island, an unincorporated community south of Dayton. She left the vehicle she was riding in after an argument and walked away on foot. Her phone and shoes were left in the vehicle.

Cordie's family contacted the sheriff's office Sunday because no one had heard from her.

She was last seen wearing a blue floral pant suit which she is wearing in the attached photo. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 160 pounds.

The sheriff's office, in addition to family members and friends, searched the Grand Island and surrounding area Saturday night. Yamhill County Search and Rescue was activated Monday morning, in addition to air and marine patrol support.

Cordie has been entered into the Law Enforcement Data System and National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 503-434-7506 or the Yamhill Communications Agency at 503-434-6500.