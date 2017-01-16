City resolution trumps hostile rhetoric
Comments
kona
Just a couple of questions, Does the Unidos Bridging Community support or reject illegal immigration? Does the Unidos Bridging Community support or reject the documentation of everyone in the United States?
kona
"The McMinnville City Council passed a resolution last Tuesday embracing all people, regardless of national origin or immigration status."
What does "embracing" mean in this context? Does it have anything to do with legal status? Is it just intended for Hispanics? Would the McMinnville City Council embrace anyone who wants to live in McMinnville, as an example 5,000 people who might illegally enter the United States from China?
Megmaa
Sooooooooooooo...just throwing it out there because I am confused. Does the United States of America have an immigration policy? If it does, can states choose to illegally turn away from that policy? And what happens if they do?
I just don't understand the plight of making rules, regulations,and policies if they are not upheld......but that seems to be the signs of the times. Kinda like being apart of NATO and having states illegally sell cannabis from a federal point of view. None of us are playing by the rules. And we think kids are the culprit of breaking rules.
So. Confused.
Bill B
So, who exactly does city council represent? Seems to me that any group can walk in and council will sign on! I'm all for inclusion but draw the line on illegal immigration.
Seabiscuit
Well, a few weeks ago I was asked for Student ID or an Alumni ID when I showed up at football game wearing a school sweatshirt.?.?.?
Got asked for I.D. to prove I was a Vet when I asked for the stores Vet discount, 3 times in one week, twice from the same cashier.
And in response to your question Bill, "So, who exactly does city council represent? Seems to me that any group can walk in and council will sign on!", obviously there is one group they do not represent. Those who believe in the laws of the State of Oregon and the United States.
Their resolution was fine by me, right up until they got to..."or immigration status."
Perhaps they can pass a resolution allowing any of us to drive 75 mph up Baker Street without getting a ticket?
Mike
Symbolism. Local governments can do it all the time. Our County Commission has been very prolific with symbolic resolutions. There are a lot of employers in our thriving agriculture sector who do not look to closely at a willing workers status. Is it legal to hire undocumented workers? Will the local workers jump in when the willing undocumented workers are escorted to the border? And yes the tension between State's rights and the Federalist system will be tested. That tension has been part of the American experience. Hey it is part of what makes America Great.
kona
Mike, you seem to suggest (correct me if I am wrong) that we should have a porous border and that anyone who comes here illegally should be accepted with "open arms". Or, should we try to prevent illegal immigration?
Mike
Kona. I'm not suggesting porous borders. I'm not suggesting lax enforcement of current laws. It seems to me our current agricultural situation depends on willing workers. The symbolic jester of our local city to make many of the workers (some illegal but most very legal) feel not as threatened. Because you can't tell a legal from an illegal from just looking at them, can you?