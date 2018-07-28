Child hurt in fall from float in Newberg Old-fashioned Fest parade

NEWBERG -- A child was hurt when she fell from a float in the Newberg Old-fashioned Festival Parade this morning.

The 6-year-old was seriously injured, according to Newberg-Dundee police. She was taken to a Portland hospital via a Life Flight helicopter.

Police said the girl fell from the float as it was traveling in the parade. The accident happened less than a block from the fire station, and she was rushed to medics there for initial treatment.

Her name has not been released.