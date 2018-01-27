January 27, 2018 Tweet

Charges added in sex abuse case

A second victim has come forward in the Vaughn Monagon sex abuse case, the McMinnville police announced Friday afternoon.

As a result, Monagon has been charged with two additional counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony and Measure 11 offense.

He faces eight counts in the original case. He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $200,000 bail at the time of his initial arrest. Monagon posted the required 10 percent to secure his release.

He was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge John Collins on a grand jury indictment Friday afternoon.

Monagon was in the courthouse before noon, located by McMinnville police and taken into custody, according to a jail staffer. Bail on the two new charges was set at $150,000. He posted another 10 percent and was re-released with conditions that include he not frequent any places where minors congregate.

Monagon will be arraigned on the new charges at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. His next court appearance on the original case is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

:"There may be additional victims," Deputy District Attorney Lisl Miller said at Friday's proceeding.

See Tuesday's print edition for additional details.