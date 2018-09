Century Link restores landline service

SHERIDAN - Century Link reports that telephone service has been restored for landline users in Sheridan and Willamina.

The disruption was caused by an accidental Verizon cut fiber between Portland and Tacoma, and affected multiple counties including Lincoln, Tillamook and Yamhill.

If you are still unable to reach 911, the Yamhill Communications Agency can be reached via the 24-hour non-emergency number, 503-434-6500.