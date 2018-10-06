By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • October 6, 2018 Tweet

'Cats demolish Willamette, 59-0

Linfield football bounced back from last week’s 19-14 loss at Whitworth by demolishing Willamette, 59-0, during today’s homecoming matchup. The Wildcats outgained the Bearcats in total yardage (530-136), first downs (27-9) and in third down conversions (6-11, 4-15).

Tyler Bergeron earned the ‘Cats quick momentum with a 40-yard pick-six on the fourth play of the contest.

After another strong Linfield defensive stand, the Wildcat offense took over at the Wildcat 25-yard line. Linfield gashed the Willamette defense with 64 rushing yards, as Chidubem Nnoli used his vision to find running lanes.

Artie Johnson capped the series with an 11-yard running touchdown.

Linfield gained a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Willy Warne kicked a 26-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Wyatt Smith hooked up with J.D. Lasswell on a 25-yard score to complete an 82-yard drive.

With only eight seconds remaining in the half, Johnson extended the Wildcat lead to 31-0 after cutting back across the field on a 47-yard score.

Following the halftime break, Linfield’s offense didn’t show any signs of slowing. Keegan Weiss returned the second-half kickoff 56 yards to the Bearcat 37. Nnoli earned all 37 yards on the ground, including a two-yard touchdown.

Johnson scored his third of the afternoon with 6:18 remaining in the third. After Smith converted a fourth down to Lasswell, Johnson plowed into the end zone from 10 yards out to make it a 45-0 margin.

Linfield’s final two touchdowns arrived courtesy of backup running back Tala Teaupa, who scored from five and 13 yards, respectively.

On offense, both Johnson (120 yards, 11 carries) and Nnoli (118 yards, 17 attempts) eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards. Smith completed 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards and touchdown. Lasswell caught a team-high four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Duke Mackle led the Wildcats with six tackles. Cornerback Anthony Guttadauro tallied four tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Linfield (2-2, 1-1 NWC) next hosts Lewis & Clark (2-2, 1-1 NWC) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.